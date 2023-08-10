Avalon updates Separation Rapids M+I by 20%

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX: AVL; OTCQB: AVLNF) announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Avalon-Sibelco joint venture lithium deposit at Separation Rapids. The updated MRE reports 10.1 million tonnes averaging 1.35% of measured and indicated lithium oxide (Li 2 O), a 20% increase compared to previous results.

The Separation Rapids MRE highlights include an open pit with a measured and indicated category of 9.4 million tonnes averaging 1.34% Li 2 O with the start of an underground resource of 680,000 tonnes averaging 1.43% Li 2 O, and a total of 10.1 million tonnes averaging 1.35% Li 2 O in measured and indicated, a 20% increase in size as compared to 2018 results. The inferred category has also increased by 57% in size as compared to 2018 results, with 2.8 million tonnes averaging 1.38% Li 2 O.

The report also notes an exploration potential of an additional 3.0 million tonnes to 6.0 million tonnes of resource, grading between 1.0 and 1.4% Li 2 O which could relate to an increase in Li 2 O by 30,000 to 80,000 tonnes.

Located near Kenora, Ont., the Separation Rapids deposit is owned by the recently announced joint venture between Avalon and SCR-Sibelco NV, an Antwerp-based company.

Avalon CEO Scott Monteith said the update “underscores the rationale for the strategic partnership between Avalon and Sibelco. It confirms that the deposit can deliver sufficient volumes of commercial-grade feedstock suitable for both the glass/ceramics and lithium battery markets.”

