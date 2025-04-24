Avonlea unveils new tech to transform lithium extraction

Avonlea Environmental Technologies – a leader in eco-innovative industrial technologies – announced the launch of Cavitek, an innovative new technology that promises to transform lithium extraction through advanced cavitation science. With the global demand for lithium surging due to the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, Cavitek introduces a faster and more energy-efficient method of lithium mining.

At the heart of Cavitek lies a patented process harnessing controlled cavitation—a phenomenon where a localized pressure drop within a liquid causes the formation of microbubbles. These microbubbles become unstable and implode upon themselves releasing intense energy, at the molecular level in the form of high temperature and high-pressure shock waves, imposing powerful physical and chemical interactions.

Avonlea’s Cavitek system generates thousands of these micro-cavitations every second, precisely calibrated to initiate targeted chemical reactions, dismantle stable emulsions, and enhance fluid-gas-solid interactions. Unlike conventional extraction methods, which often rely on harsh chemicals, high temperatures, or lengthy processing times, Cavitek achieves rapid and efficient lithium release from complex mineral structures with minimal environmental impact.

Douglas Brett, president at Avonlea Environmental Technologies, said: “We’ve engineered a platform that applies science at the molecular level to drive real-world industrial transformation. Cavitek is not only a leap forward for the critical mineral extraction sector but also a win for sustainability—delivering unprecedented efficiency without compromising environmental stewardship.”

More information is posted on www.Avonlea.tech.