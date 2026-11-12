Awalé extends gold beyond Ivory Coast resource

An Awalé employee at the company's Odienné project. Credit: Awalé Resources.

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC; US-OTC: AWLRF) has drilled a broad gold interval outside the current resource at the Charger deposit on its Odienné property in Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening the case for an expansion.



Hole CHDD-68 cut 57 metres at 10.6 grams gold per tonne from 148 metres depth, including 20 metres at 19.6 grams from 183 metres. It sits 210 metres southwest of the discovery holes, the company said Wednesday.



“We believe Charger has room to grow beyond the current [mineral resource estimate],” CEO Andrew Chubb said.



Charger contains 231,000 oz. of gold in the resource issued in May. Finding similar mineralization beyond its boundaries could enlarge the deposit, although further drilling and resource work are needed to establish how much additional gold it contains.

Linked zones

Awalé now interprets Charger’s two previously separate zones as one system extending about 300 metres along strike and 400 metres vertically.



Other holes cut 28 metres at 3.5 grams gold from 146 metres depth and 18 metres at 3.0 grams from 211 metres. Results from another 27 Charger holes are pending.



The intervals are drill lengths. True width remains unknown in the area previously called Charger 2, which includes CHDD-68.



Awalé shares dropped 3.8% to 79¢ Thursday morning on the TSX Venture Exchange, valuing the company at about C$110 million ($79 million). The stock has ranged between 53¢ and C$1.18 in the past year.