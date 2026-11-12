Haver & Boecker Niagara hires new Alta., Sask., territory manager

Shane Monsour, Haver & Boecker Niagara's territory manager for Alberta and Saskatchewan. Credit: Haver & Boecker Niagara

Haver & Boecker Niagara has named Shane Monsour as territory manager for Alberta and Saskatchewan.

In this role, Monsour will focus on the aggregates and mining segments within the region while also growing the company's presence in other applications. His first priority will be reconnecting with customers across the provinces, meeting on-site to review their equipment and processes, and identify where additional support could help best achieve production goals.

“There's nothing better than giving customers something they can't find internally or from another vendor,” Monsour said in a company news release. “It's about building a true partnership and helping them succeed because of that expertise.”

Previous experience

Monsour joins Haver & Boecker Niagara with 25 years of experience in the oil and gas, drilling and solids control, mining, and construction industries. He previously worked on one of Canada’s largest pipeline crossing projects, helping develop a cementing and fibre-optic monitoring solution for a 2.2-kilometre installation.

“That kind of hands-on expertise is exactly what reinforces our commitment to customer success in the field,” said Steve Dery, Haver & Boecker Niagara’s vice-president of sales. “Shane will be a great fit for the Haver team.”

“I don’t feel like I’m just another employee here. They’ve made me feel like I’m joining a family,” Monsour added. “Seeing how many people have built long careers here says everything about the culture.”

Monsour is currently based in Vegreville, Alta., about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.