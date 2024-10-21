Azimut CEO hails James Bay nickel discovery at Kukamas among career best

The Perseus nickel discovery Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM; US-OTC: AZMTF) announced late last month on its Kukamas property ranks among the top […]
By Northern Miner Staff October 21, 2024 At 2:15 pm
Azimut Exploration founder and CEO Jean-Marc Lulin at the Patwon gold discovery on the Elmer property, in Quebec. Credit: Henry Lazenby

The Perseus nickel discovery Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM; US-OTC: AZMTF) announced late last month on its Kukamas property ranks among the top of CEO Jean-Marc Lulin’s 35-year career, he says.

Named the Perseus zone, the deposit has high-grade nickel at surface, along with copper and platinum group element (PGE) credits. Channel sampling returned 2.98% nickel, 0.32% copper, and 2.25 grams platinum-group metals per gram over 8 metres. Surface grab samples reached up to 9.35% nickel.

“This is one of the best nickel discoveries ever made in James Bay,” the geologist told The Northern Miner in a telephone interview. “It’s brand new and opens up real potential. It stands out from anything I’ve been part of before.”

Lulin says Azimut's data-driven AZtechMine system uncovered the target. Azimut's private data analytics platform uses advanced algorithms. They identify priority targets from vast, public datasets.

Azimut's next steps at Kukamas are to complete geophysical surveys, expand prospecting, and prepare for an initial drilling program to delineate the Perseus zone.

Channel sampling at Azimut and KGHM's Kukamas nickel project, in Quebec. Credit: Azimut Exploration
