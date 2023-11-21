Azimut counts 825,100 oz. gold in Patwon zone at Elmer project

Azimut Exploration (TSXV:AZM; OTCQX:AZMTF) announced the results of the initial resource estimate for the Patwon gold zone on its 100%-owned Elmer property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, 60 km from Eastmain, Que.

The indicated total is 5 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t gold and containing 311,200 oz. The inferred resource is 8.2 million tonnes grading 1.94 g/t gold and containing 513,900 oz. of gold.

The Patwon zone has been traced over a strike length of nearly 600 metres toa vertical depth of 860 metres. The average true width if about 35 metres. The zone is part of the 35-km-long Elmer gold corridor. It is considered highly prospective for shear-zone-hosted and intrusion-related gold deposits.

Azimut first sampled the Patwon zone in October 2018 and found gold mineralization at the surface. The discovery hole was drilled in January 2020; it returned 102.5 metres grading 3.15 g/t gold, including 10.1 g/t over 20.5 metres. Visible gold has been noted in multiple drill holes.

The Elmer gold project is located about 100 km west of Newmont’s Éléonore gold mine, close to paved roads, power lines, and airports. Work to date has been focused on Patwon with drilling over an 8-km by 3-km area.

Knowing that greenstone orogenic gold deposits rarely occur in isolation, Azimut has defined 12 priority targets along strike and subparallel to Patwon. Follow-up drilling is planned at the Patwon East, Gabbro, Patwon West, and Wolf targets by the end of the year. The company says the Elmer property remains largely underexplored despite evidence of an extensive shear-related gold-bearing system.

Learn more about the Patwon zone by reading the latest corporate presentation on www.Azimut-Exploration.com.