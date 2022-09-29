B.C. leads all Canadian provinces in EV transition, report shows

Electric Mobility Canada (EMC), with the support of Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors, has released a scorecard comparing how Canadian provinces and territories are doing at supporting consumers in their transition to electric vehicles.

The scorecard shows that "exciting action" is underway, with EVs becoming the clear choice for consumers and businesses in many parts of the country. At the same time, provinces and territories still have much work ahead to meet demand and provide affordable access to electric vehicles.

The scorecard measures progress based on policies and programs put in place to ensure EV supply, support adoption, build charging infrastructure and develop the workforce. Provinces and territories are then grouped under the categories of "Canadian leaders", "Building momentum" and "Getting started".

The Canada EV scorecard tracks actions taken or already in place in the 2021-22 fiscal year. EMC intends to update and release the scorecard regularly, acting as a consistent reference point for progress and policy inspiration in the transition to EVs.

"Provinces and territories have a key role in making electric mobility a reliable, affordable and accessible option for all Canadians. Those making it easiest to skip the dreaded cost of a trip to the pump have a few things in common: mandating sales of EVs, introducing purchase incentives, and making investments in charging infrastructure," says Daniel Breton, president and CEO of EMC.

"The global EV market has already taken off, so Canada must look critically at how we compare and drill down on what we need to do not only to get more Canadians into sustainable transportation, but to position Canada as a global economic winner in this new sector," adds Dan Wicklum, CEO of the Transition Accelerator.

Full details of the scorecard can be found here.