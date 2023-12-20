Baselode, Ya’thi Nene sign exploration agreement for Athabasca Basin

Baselode Energy (TSXV: FIND; OTCQB: BSENF) and Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources (YNLR), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage, proudly announce that they have recently signed an exploration agreement to strengthen their relationship.

Baselode has uranium exploration targets in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. These targets cover 264,172 ha of land belonging to YNLR First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 territories. The agreement formalizes Baselode's dedication to corporate responsibility, aligning with YNLR's focus on environmental stewardship, employment, social well-being, and cultural preservation. Provisions include harvester compensation, contributions to YNLR's community trust, and contracting opportunities for northern businesses.

"Signing this agreement with Baselode is another key step towards the protection of our land and culture and reaching our economic development goals in the communities. This partnership is important for Treaty Rights preservation, and we appreciate Baselode's commitment to working with us in a good way that is both respectful and mutually beneficial," said Mary Denechezhe, Elder and YNLR chair.

Baselode discovered the Ackio near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in 2021 near the Key Lake mill. The deposit has been traced over 375 metres along strike and to greater than 150 metres wide. It is composed of at least 11 separate zones starting 28 metres beneath the surface.

