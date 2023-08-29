Beauce Gold Fields recovers nuggets, looks to placer mining at Ditton project

Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) reports significant gold recovery in bulk sampling on its Ditton gold project near Chartierville in southern Quebec. Sampling […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 29, 2023 At 12:21 pm
A mobile placer plant on the Ditton property, left, and a +5 mm gold nugget recovered from SB-100. Credit: Beauce Gold

Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) reports significant gold recovery in bulk sampling on its Ditton gold project near Chartierville in southern Quebec. Sampling on SB-100, SB-101 and SB-102 in the Ditton quarry returned fine to nugget-sized placer gold within heavy mineral concentrates.

The 50 tonne SB-100 bulk sample was excavated from an unconsolidated quaternary-type glacial till deposit. This deposit was situated over the interpreted placer channel, approximately 300 metres north of the Ditton quarry. The SB-101 and SB-102 samples, each also weighing 50 tonnes, consisted of tertiary material – oxidized and compact gravel – extracted from trenches within the Ditton quarry floor.

According to Patrick Levasseur, president and CEO of Beauce Gold, the bulk sampling helps develop the case for a viable placer gold deposit, and the company continues to look for indicators of bedrock lode gold deposits.

The placer channel is 4 km east of the historic Brook placer gold mine and 115 km south of Beauce Gold’s gold project in St-Simon-Les-Mine.

For more information, visit www.BeauceGold.com.

