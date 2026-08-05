BHP tops global mining brand‑strength ranking, new report

Employees at work at BHP's Mount Keith nickel mine. Credit: Arca.

BHP (NYSE: BHP) has been named the world’s strongest mining brand for 2026, according to a new Brand Finance report. The Toronto-based company trails only Glencore (LSE: GLEN) in overall brand value.

Despite its brand value dropping 2% to US$5 billion, BHP remained the strongest mining brand with a Brand Strength Index score of 80.1/100 and an AA+ brand strength rating. The score and rating assess factors such as reputation, customer perception, operational reliability and future revenue potential. Brand Finance says BHP’s output from South Flank and DRI trials with China Baowu helped drive the rating. This comes despite a turbulent year of financing challenges and worker strikes.

Brand Finance says BHP’s performance reflects broader sector-wide shifts. Brand value is no longer tracking with brand strength, specialists are compounding while diversified majors stagnate and a new geography of brand leadership is emerging in Asia,” said Savio D’Souza, Brand Finance’s global sector head of mining, metals and minerals.

Other major companies saw strong results in the 2026 ranking. Glencore retained the top spot in overall brand value. Tongling Nonferrous Metals was named fastest growing brand in the sector, with a 51% brand value jump. ArcelorMittal, Rio Tinto and Barrick all grew with stronger steel, copper and gold outputs.

Brand Finance is a London-based brand valuation consultancy. It specializes in valuing and benchmarking brands, publishing annual rankings. Conducting market research on more than 6,000 brands per year, its reports draw on the world’s largest brand‑value database.