Bird awarded dam raise project at Bloom Lake iron mine

Bird Construction has been awarded a heavy civil works contract for the Bloom Lake iron ore mine near Fermont, Que. The mine is operated by Quebec Iron Ore, a Champion Iron (TSX:CIA; OTC:CIAFF; ASX:CIA) subsidiary.

The scope of work consists of raising a coarse tailings dam, constructing a rockfill berm, and building a 1.3-km collecting ditch. The scope also includes the construction of close to 4 km of access roads and the construction of a new dike which will require rock injection and an emergency spillway. An estimated total of 635,000 m3 of tailing sand, 164,000 m3 of excavation and 200,000 m3 of backfill will be moved to complete this project, demonstrating Bird's heavy civil capacity and ability to support large industrial projects at all stages, from development to operation and expansion.

The Bloom Lake mine, one of the five largest iron ore mines in Canada, began production in February 2018. The second phase of expansion was commissioned in late 2022. The capacity of the project was raised to 15 million tonnes annually of 66.2% iron ore concentrate.

Learn more about Bird’s heavy civil project expertise on www.Bird.ca.