Black Iron won’t publish Shymanivske feasibility until there’s peace in Ukraine

Ukraine-focused iron ore developer Black Iron (TSX: BKI; OTC: BKIRF) will not publish the highly anticipated feasibility study for the Shymanivske project […]
By Henry Lazenby April 6, 2022 At 2:50 pm
Black Iron says it is unable to publish the Shymanivske project feasibility study until peace has returned to the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Credit: Black Iron Inc.

Ukraine-focused iron ore developer Black Iron (TSX: BKI; OTC: BKIRF) will not publish the highly anticipated feasibility study for the Shymanivske project until peace has returned to the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

Black Iron said in an overnight news release that its consulting engineering firm, Wood Plc. cannot meet the requirements for completing a feasibility study under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 guidelines without conducting another site visit.

Under the instrument’s guidelines, at the time of publication of the feasibility study, it needs to be reasonably justified that extraction can occur, that the envisaged infrastructure, including power, rail and port, are operational and that the foreign exchange rate can be predicted with more accuracy.

Black iron said despite the study being at an advanced stage, it was unable to complete the study without verifying the operational status of all infrastructure, updating all costs previously quoted in Ukrainian hryvnia and any other expenses that may have materially changed.

Black Iron said all its team members were safe and accounted for. Management in Canada had arranged the relocation of some women and children from families in its employ to other countries and purchased protective gear, plus provided additional funds to those remaining in Ukraine to help cover essential costs.

