Blue Lagoon, Lake Babine Nation ink deal to start underground mining at Dome Mountain

Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE: BLLG; OTCQX: BLAGF) and the Lake Babine Nation have signed an agreement allowing the start of underground mining at the Dome Mountain gold mine. The mine is less than an hour’s drive from Smithers, B.C.

The agreement provides for the Dome Mountain project to move forward and outlines how the Lake Babine people will share in the benefits of the operation. The Lake Babine Nation is one of the largest Indigenous groups in British Columbia, with a total membership of over 2,500.

“I really appreciate Blue Lagoon's commitment to seeking Lake Babine's consent for this project and for doing business the right way on our yintah, and I look forward to a successful and sustainable restart of Dome mine.," said Lake Babine Nation Chief Murphy Abraham.

Saying the company is honoured and humbled to be accepted by the Lake Babine Nation as a trusted partner, Rana Vig, president and CEO of Blue Lagoon, promised to meet and exceed the terms of the agreement.

The Dome Mountain gold project is accessible year-round by road. The project has both an environmental management act permit and a mining permit allowing the mining of up to 75,000 tonnes of ore annually.

There are 15 known high-grade veins on the property. They contain an estimated measured resource of 135,000 tonnes grading 10.32 g/t gold and 57.31 g/t silver, an indicated resource of 662,000 tonnes grading 8.14 g/t gold and 41.19 g/t silver, and an inferred resource of 85,000 tonnes at 6.02 g/t gold and 26.13 g/t silver.

More information is posted on www.BlueLagoonResources.com.