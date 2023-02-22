Boart Longyear launches  data services company Veracio 

Boart Longyear’s (ASX: BLY) geological data services division will now operate as a

separate entity called Veracio. The company says Veracio is ideally suited to combine science and digital technologies in a single, integrated platform and help mining companies get more value from their orebody data, faster, while mitigating the environmental impact of their decisions.

Veracio’s technologies and platform is the result of a decade of testing and development in sensing, automation, and artificial intelligence technologies, amalgamated with the intent to empower miners to dig deeper into data, accelerating exploration and making better decisions that result in economically efficient operations and reduced waste. Powered by Boart Longyear’s geological data services integrated technology platform, Veracio is positioned to support the growing global need for critical minerals by championing an approach to orebody science based on speed and sustainability.

Veracio will be led by newly appointed CEO, JT (John) Clark. Clark, who was most recently a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, where he built Phosa, an AI solution for mineral processing.

Veracio uses digital sensing platforms and AI that helps miners move beyond the borehole and see the entire orebody in fine detail. Critical components include AI solutions that improve and automate improved understanding of the earth and orebodies, and deliver improved solutions for mining activities across the value chain. Data capture comes in the form of an intelligence platform that includesTruScan, an in-field sample sensing platform; TruSub, a rod string system; and TruProbe, which allows for driller deployable downhole sensing without a logging truck. Lastly, a foundational, integrated cloud platform that gives teams anywhere in the world access to these technologies, enabling them to access orebody data in near-real time, at a higher definition, and with lower sampling error.

For more information on Veracio, see www.veracio.com.