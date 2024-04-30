Initial assays from the EVM project give EV Minerals high nickel-copper-cobalt grades

EV Minerals (CSE: EVM) has received the first assays from its drill program at the EVM nickel-copper-cobalt project in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region […]
By Marilyn Scales April 30, 2024 At 2:15 pm
Disseminated sulphides in hole 883-23-008 in the Eastern anomaly. Credit: EV Minerals

EV Minerals (CSE: EVM) has received the first assays from its drill program at the EVM nickel-copper-cobalt project in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Que., and they were worth waiting for.  The program focused on the northern portion of the Main zone and Eastern anomaly.

The best assays came from hole 883-23-004. That hole intersected 0.96% nickel, 0.15% copper, and 0.05% cobalt over 0.8 metre within a longer intersection of 0.21% nickel, 0.07% copper, and 0.02% cobalt over 5.6 metres.

"The 2023 Main zone drilling confirmed the historic report of nickel and copper mineralization in the Main zone,” said president and CEO Nicholas Konkin. “The nickel uncovered near surface, as well as deeper pockets uncovered in the 2023 drilling, outlines the many opportunities to expand the deposit at the EVM nickel project. This is a great start."

The EV project covers 1,792 ha and has a non-compliant resource of 5.6 million tonnes grading 0.21% nickel, 0.11% copper, and 0.03% cobalt in what was called the McNickel or Poisson-Blanc deposit. It was discovered in 1987, and a junior company conducted a major drill campaign in 1989. The project is now wholly owned by EV Minerals.

EV Minerals continues to drill as it wants to upgrade the resource to the 43-101 standard.

Visit www.EVMineralsCorp.ca.

