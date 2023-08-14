Bonterra gold mill cleanup generates $1.6M in revenue

Bonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF; FSE: 9BR2) has recovered 630 oz. of gold to date from its Bachelor mill cleanup, generating $1.6 million in revenue. The company expects additional revenue in the coming months as gold recovery continue at the mill located about 225 km northeast of Val-d’Or, Que.

Marc-André Pelletier, Bonterra president and CEO, said the next gold shipment is expected in the fourth quarter, and when combined with the 630 oz. already sold, revenue from the mill cleanup should offset most of the company’s exploration activities until the end of 2023.

“The company is currently working on an updated exploration program with the objective of testing the extension of mineral resources near the Barry, Gladiator and Bachelor deposits,” Pelletier said.

Bonterra’s four main assets – Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor – have a total of 1.2 million oz. gold in measured and indicated categories and 1.8 million oz. in inferred. Bonterra also owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region.

For more information, visit www.BTRGold.com.