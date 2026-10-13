Boreal Orchards signs ‘re:moss’ deal with major Canadian mining company

Boreal Orchards, Swedish eco-tech company, has signed an agreement with a major Canadian mining company to deploy its re:moss technology across multiple […]
By David Cassels October 13, 2026 At 1:03 pm

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In September, Boreal Orchards completed field sampling at the Canadian sites. Credit: Boreal Orchards 

Boreal Orchards, Swedish eco-tech company, has signed an agreement with a major Canadian mining company to deploy its re:moss technology across multiple sites.

Under the agreement, Boreal Orchards will work alongside the partner’s environment teams to support the rehabilitation of active mine sites and legacy tailings facilities.

“This agreement represents an important milestone for Boreal Orchards. It reflects the global growing demand for Nature-based Solutions that can help restore ecosystems and biodiversity in challenging mining environments,” said Daniel Pacurar, Boreal Orchards’ CEO and founder.

Through its re:moss method, Boreal Orchards collects pioneer mosses native to each site, propagates them in Sweden and returns them as a concentrated biological primer for large-scale application. Targeted sites include steep rock slopes, exposed mineral substrates and subarctic environments.

“Our technology addresses a critical biological bottleneck by helping nature establish itself where recovery would otherwise take decades,” Pacurar added.

The deal marks the company’s first large-scale commercial project in North America.

Sampling in Canada was completed in Sept. Over the winter, the collected material will be propagated and scaled up in Boreal Orchards' facilities in Sweden. Field applications are planned for 2027.

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