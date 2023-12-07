BQE Water is double winner at BC Export Awards

BQE Water, a leading innovator in water management and treatment solutions, proudly announces that is has won two awards at the 2023 B.C. Export Awards, hosted by Business in Vancouver (BIV). BQE became the winner of winners at this year's ceremony collecting the Exporter of the Year award as well as the Clean Technology award, affirming its commitment to excellence, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

These awards recognize the company's exports and overall revenue growth between 2020 and 2022, where total revenues increased by 80% over the three-year period. Our key export markets include the U.S., Chile and China, which together represented 77% of total revenues in 2022.

The Exporter of the Year award is a prestigious recognition, honouring companies for their significant roles in driving economic growth and community development on both local and global stages.

The Clean Technology award recognizes BQE's pioneering efforts in developing and implementing sustainable water management and treatment solutions.

"While there is no doubt that BQE's success has been accelerated by the successful implementation of our disruptive water treatment technologies, the awards recognize that we export not only technologies but also a distinct way of doing business; one that emphasizes sustainability, social responsibility, respect for cultural differences, and a genuine effort to establish partnerships with local businesses and communities,” said BQE president and CEO David Kratochvil.

“Having designed 27 water treatment plants across four continents, we annually treat over 20 million cubic meters of industrial wastewater. This enables the recovery of 4,000 tonnes of valuable metals and the recycling of 1,500 tons of sodium cyanide, effectively minimizing our customers' environmental and carbon footprints.”

Visit www.BQEWater.com for more information.