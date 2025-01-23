Brokk becomes North American distributor for Darda

Brokk – the North American distributor for Brokk demolition robots and Aquajet hydro demolition equipment – has been named the North American distributor for Darda, a leading global manufacturer of hydraulic splitters and compact attachments, including concrete crushers, shears, multi-cutters and tank cutters. Darda, like Brokk and Aquajet, is owned by the Brokk Group, the global leader in advanced demolition equipment.

Brokk will now build a Darda dealer network throughout North America. The company will also be spreading awareness of the comprehensive range of products among end users in construction, demolition, mining and tunneling industries.

Jeff Keeling, vice president for sales and marketing at Brokk commented, “We’ve long been champions of the Darda brand. Not only are we both part of the Brokk family, we have also paired Darda attachments with Brokk robots for decades. Now with the full range of Darda products, we’ll be able to reach an even larger audience with these high-quality, high-performance products.”

Darda, located in Blumberg, Germany, got its start in 1958 by producing simple splitting machines for the natural stone industry. A decade later, the company’s innovative hydraulic rock and concrete splitter revolutionized the demolition industry. By the late 1990s, Darda had evolved into producing carrier-operated attachments for compact machines, such as mini excavators and demolition robots. Darda became part of the Brokk Group in 2006 and has dealers around the world.

Brokk was founded in 2000. The company was situated in Monroe, Washington. The company was founded to sell and service Brokk products to the North American market. Over the last 25 years, the company built a sales force throughout the United States and Canada. In 2017, Brokk became an Aquajet distributor, expanding its demolition solutions by offering hydro demolition equipment for concrete removal.

Bernd Ströbele, Darda sales director, said, “This is a strong partnership that will greatly benefit our customers in North America. Brokk is perfectly positioned to develop a robust distribution network for Darda products while promoting the full range of attachments and handheld tools.”

For almost 50 years, Brokk has been the world’s leading manufacturer of electric remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments through innovation in engineering and design. More information is posted on www.brokk.com.