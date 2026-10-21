Brokk taps Silas Morgan for demolition robot support

Brokk Global, a remote-controlled demolition machines manufacturer, has hired Silas Morgan as the company’s training and application specialist for North America. In […]
By David Cassels October 21, 2026 At 9:46 am

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Silas Morgan, Brokk's new training and application specialist for North America. Credit: Brokk

Brokk Global, a remote-controlled demolition machines manufacturer, has hired Silas Morgan as the company’s training and application specialist for North America.

In this new position, Morgan will commission machines, teach customers how to operate them and offer tips on how to best maintain equipment to maximize uptime. Morgan joins with prior experience as both an operator and project manager. In addition, he has worked with Brokk demolition robots since 2008.

“Silas carries great knowledge of how Brokk robots work on just about every jobsite,” said Jeff Keeling, Brokk’s vice-president of sales and marketing. “He’s going to be a great fit for our team, and our customers will benefit immensely from his knowledge and passion for teaching people about the machines.”

“I’ve been obsessed with Brokk machines since I was 17, and that hasn’t gone away,” Morgan said in a company news release. “I’ve broken a lot of machines and fixed a lot of machines. Everyone I’ve ever dealt with at Brokk has cared about the job they do. I’m excited for this new journey and can’t wait to help our customers do great work.”

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