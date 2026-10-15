Volvo unveils new vocational truck, completes US$3B renewal program

The new Volvo VNX. Credit: Volvo Trucks

Volvo Group (STO: VOLV-B) unveiled its Volvo VNX, a new vocational and heavy-haul truck, during a live digital event on Wednesday. The company says the truck is made for jobsites across construction, concrete, logging, agriculture, heavy-haul highway and snow plowing.

The new truck completes the company’s $3 billion (C$4.26 billion) North America renewal program. VNX is the third new truck Volvo has introduced in North America in the last three years, following the VNL in 2024 and the VNR in 2025. Unlike the previous vehicles, Volvo says the VNX is built for work on and off the pavement.

“This is Volvo like you’ve never seen before,” said Peter Voorhoeve, Volvo Trucks North America’s president. “Growth in vocational is a natural next step for Volvo Trucks, right as we're seeing stable demand for trucks on construction sites, infrastructure projects and industrial builds across the country,” he added.

Available in three configurations, Voorhoeve says cab comfort was a priority during the VNX design process. “Vocational work is tough on trucks and drivers. That's why we designed the all-new Volvo VNX with the durability customers expect and technologies that help reduce driver strain.”

Key safety features from the VNL and VNR also carry over to the new truck. Vocational jobsites often put machinery close to workers. The vehicle uses a pedestrian detection system that continually scans for people in the path of the truck. If people are detected, the system warns the driver with an amber light and an audible alert.

“Volvo VNX is the toughest, safest, most connected and most powerful vocational truck we have ever built,” Voorhoeve added.

Sales for the VNX launch Oct. 26.

To learn more, visit: https://www.volvotrucks.us/all-new-vnx/