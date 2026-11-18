An operator using a remote controller on a jobsite. Credit: Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks (STO: VOLV-B) is implementing its Remote Steer technology on its recently launched Volvo VNX, marking the first time the system has been used in North America.

The technology lets drivers to step outside the cab to manoeuvre the truck remotely at speeds of up to 8 km/h using a handheld wireless controller.

“Anyone who has driven a remote-control car will understand the basic idea behind Remote Steer,” said John Moore, Volvo Trucks’ product marketing manager. “The difference is that this is a full-size work truck, so we built it with the safeguards a jobsite demands, giving drivers more control in situations where every inch matters.”

Volvo Trucks says that by enabling drivers to control the truck from outside the vehicle, Remote Steer provides a clearer view of workers, equipment and obstacles during positioning manoeuvres.

The technology is now available as a dealer-enabled option on the Volvo VNX.

Safety details

The company says Remote Steer gives drivers the ability to better survey their surroundings without repeatedly climbing in and out of the vehicle to check clearances.

Every remote controller is also programmed to just one vehicle identification number (VIN) and only works within a limited distance of the truck. Both the truck and the remote controller are equipped with emergency stop buttons.

“On a busy construction site, what a driver can see makes all the difference,” Moore added.

For more information, visit: https://www.volvotrucks.us/news-and-stories/press-releases/2026/november/volvo-trucks-brings-remote-controlled-driving-into-a-job-site-tool/