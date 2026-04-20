Bulgaria’s largest copper miner receives new 300-tonne electric excavator

Assarel-Medet welcomed its newest piece of mining equipment during a ceremonial handover that brought together industry leaders and religious officials at Bulgaria's premier copper mining operation.

Liebherr’s official supplier in Bulgaria, Alki-L, and Liebherr-Export delivered an R 9350 E electric excavator in face shovel configuration to Assarel-Medet at the Assarel copper mine.

The Stavrophore Archpriest Atanas Manolov, vicar of the Panagyurishte Diocese, joined Priest Angel Zhelyazkov in blessing the massive R 9350 E face shovel excavator for good health and safe operations. Following the blessing, Nikolay Peltekov, executive director of Assarel-Medet, and Krasimira Tzaneva, manager of Alki-L, broke champagne bottles against the machine's bucket in the traditional ceremony.

Representatives from Alki-L, Liebherr-Export and Assarel-Medet gathered to witness the delivery of what company officials describe as a game-changing addition to their mining fleet.

Zero-emission powerhouse

Assarel-Medet selected the R 9350 E specifically for its environmental benefits and operational capabilities. The electric excavator produces zero greenhouse gas emissions during operation while delivering exceptional productivity and requiring minimal maintenance.

"We continue to implement modern mining equipment from leading global manufacturers to ensure our sustainable development through higher production efficiency and workplace safety,' Peltekov said. "I congratulate our colleagues at Assarel mine who have the pleasure of working with the new machine, and I thank everyone who contributed to the success of this investment."

The excavator runs on a robust 1,200 kW electric motor that reduces vibrations and noise while extending component life. Engineers designed the motor to last throughout the machine's entire service period, cutting long-term operating and maintenance expenses.

"This 300-tonne machine is a symbol of not only technical excellence – thanks to Liebherr's dedication to continuous improvement – but also of the long-standing cooperation between Liebherr and Assarel-Medet," Raphael Goeppel, Liebherr-Export's general manager for earthmoving and mining equipment, said. 'In recent years, the world has faced numerous challenges, and the fact that we can all come together like this shows how important a good partnership between companies is."

Workers equipped the face shovel with a custom 17 cubic meter bucket designed to maximize material movement efficiency at the Assarel mine site.

Three decades of partnership

The collaboration between these companies stretches back to 1993, when Assarel-Medet first acquired a Liebherr L 506 wheel loader for operations at Assarel mine in the Sredgna Gora mountain range. Since then, the mining company has expanded its Liebherr fleet to 28 machines, including wheel loaders, dozers, wheeled excavators, specialized tracked welding equipment, and both diesel and electric mining excavators.

Alki-L's service specialists and repair teams have helped several machines surpass 130,000 operating hours while maintaining productive service in Assarel-Medet's fleet.

"Delivering this R 9350 E is not just a business achievement; it is a reflection of the exceptional relationship we have built with Alki-L and Assarel-Medet over time. When partners genuinely work together with a common goal, great things happen. We are incredibly proud of this moment and truly excited about everything the future holds for our collaboration," Goeppel said.

More information is available at www.Liebherr.com