Calgary’s CMG acquires geoscience software firm SeisWare

Calgary-based Computer Modelling Group (TSX: CMG) revealed it has acquired SeisWare International, a software firm specializing in geoscience technology.

SeisWare develops interpretation and field development software to aid subsurface exploration and development. Its user-friendly platform delivers advanced tools for seismic interpretation, attribute analysis, geological mapping, and 3D well design.

Pramod Jain, CEO of CMG, said: “SeisWare exemplifies our strategic approach of expanding capabilities through high-quality software acquisitions. The company has built a strong reputation and loyal Canadian customer base by providing integrated geoscience tools along with responsive, highly technical customer support. This platform acquisition further enhances our seismic interpretation offerings and affirms our commitment to investing in businesses with the potential to generate strong returns and long-term value.”

For the twelve months ending March 31, 2025, SeisWare reported unaudited revenue of approximately US$3.4 million, primarily recurring software revenue.

The total purchase price is estimated at US$6.6 million, subject to standard closing adjustments.

Additionally, Herman Nieuwoudt, who joined CMG as president of Bluware in November 2024, has been promoted to executive vice president and president of Seismic Solutions. In his new role, Nieuwoudt will oversee all seismic technologies and join the company’s executive leadership team formally. SeisWare’s team of over 40 employees in Calgary and Houston will now report to the seismic solutions group. Murray Brack, CEO of SeisWare, will also join CMG as General Manager of SeisWare, reporting directly to Nieuwoudt.

Commenting on the deal, company CEO Murray Brack said, “Joining CMG is a natural next step for us, grounded in our shared Canadian roots and mutual dedication to exceptional customer support. What makes it truly exciting is how well our values and vision align around our commitment to developing specialized, technical software that meets the evolving needs of the energy industry.”

For more information visit www.Cmgl.ca and www.SeisWare.com.