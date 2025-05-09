Callinex appoints metallurgical team with reputation for revolutionary approaches

Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX; OTCQX: CLLXF) announced it has appointed metallurgists Dr. Peter Kondos and Dr. Yeonuk Choi to the company's technical team. The company has highlighted that the newly appointed metallurgical team has been critical in the advancement of revolutionary approaches to the economic recovery of gold, silver and strategic minerals.

The company issued a statement that reads: “Peter and Yeonuk have collectively over 70 years of experience spanning multiple jurisdictions and deposit styles with a core expertise in the development of groundbreaking applications to the metallurgical recovery of gold, silver and strategic minerals. The duo, who co-founded YaKum Consulting, have reviewed and outlined opportunities to advance the Pt. Leamington deposit, and create immediate value to the deposit as the company advances the project moving forward. They will oversee mineralogical and metallurgical testwork at Pt. Leamington and other Callinex deposits through the next stages of development.”

Max Porterfield, president and CEO of Callinex Mines, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Kondos and Dr. Choi joined our team and moving forward will oversee testwork on the Point Leamington and other deposits Callinex possesses as they move through the next stages of development, given the deposit has a considerable gold resource in addition to copper, zinc and silver. Peter and Yeonuk are the perfect additions to our team with a proven track record of being creative innovators at the forefront of new technology to drive value out of significant deposits for some of the true giants of the mining industry."

Dr. Peter Kondos, CEO of YaKum and member of Callinex's technical team commented, "I'm excited to get to work on the Pt. Leamington deposit and the rest of Callinex's exciting deposits as they are advanced. After, thoughtful review of the Pt. Leamington we have outlined several key opportunities to refine the recovery of gold and other metals within the deposit economically."

Dr. Yeonuk Choi, president and chief technology officer of YaKum and member of Callinex's technical team added, "The Pt. Leamington deposit, and others that Callinex possesses, hold significant potential to obtain good recoveries of all the metals with a keen interest on its gold endowment. Given that the deposit has had very limited metallurgical work historically coupled with advancements of new technologies in recovery of metals we see significant opportunity to add value moving forward."

Collectively, their accomplishments and accolades include: MetSoc Innovation Award (2016) by the Metallurgy and Materials Society of the Canadian Institute for Mining for successfully developing a thiosulfate leaching circuit to treat double-refractory ore at Barrick's Goldstrike mine in Nevada that can't be treated using conventional processes; MetSoc Innovation Award (2019) where, as part of Barrick's team, they developed and commercialized the Hot Cure and Lime Boiling Process to recover silver from the pressure oxidation process; Oversaw the design and construction of Barrick's Pueblo Viejo Mine plant with transformational, proprietary technologies; The combination of research and innovation with practical experience in mining technology has allowed them to receive more than 10 patents and published over 50 times for unique, innovative solutions, such as various non-cyanide gold leaching systems that reduce environmental risk; Both have held senior roles with Barrick, Noranda, Korea Zinc, Falconbridge, Inco, Cyclic Materials among others; and Dr. Kondos and Dr. Choi serve as adjunct professors at the University of Toronto and Queen's University, respectively.

