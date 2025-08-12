Callinex to change name to Visionary Copper and Gold Mines

Callinex Mines (TSX-V: CNX; OTCQX: CLLXF) announced it plans to change its name to “Visionary Copper and Gold Mines.” The company stated the following about the change: “The name change better reflects the company’s forward-looking commitment to creating value through the discovery and development of sustainable copper and gold mines across Canada.”

The company statement added: “The name Callinex has been a cornerstone of our identity, deeply rooted in our proud history in Manitoba. It has provided a strong foundation, guiding us through years of growth and many of our greatest achievements. As we move forward, the new name, Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc., embodies our long-term vision to lead in sustainable mining, delivering lasting value to our stakeholders and communities through the discovery and development of critical and precious metals deposits within established mining jurisdictions.”

The company anticipates its new stock symbol will be "VCG" and that it will occur in early September 2025.

Shareholders of the company will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the company's new name. The name change does not affect the company's share structure or the rights of the company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders of the company. The name change remains subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.