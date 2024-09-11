Canada Nickel hits 2.68% nickel over 6.5 metres at Texmont 

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC;OTCQX:CNIKF) announced positive exploration results from drilling across seven regional nickel properties in the Timmins-Cochrane mining district, with standout results at the Texmont property. Drilling at Texmont expanded high-grade mineralization to the north and at depth, with a highlight of 6.5 metres grading 2.68% nickel in hole TEX24-51.

Other notable results include 710.0 metres of 0.25% nickel at Reid, including 105.0 metres at 0.35% nickel and 22.0 metres at 0.41% nickel. Drilling at Mann central returned 223.0 metres of 0.29% nickel, with a 10-metre section at 0.51% nickel. At Mann west, the company successfully delineated mineralization over a 1.7-km strike length and 600.0 metres in width. At Reaume there was improved nickel mineralization intersected including sections of visible coarse grained awaruite in hole REU24-12.

"Reid's strategic importance is continuing to grow given its size, grade, and shallower overburden compared to Crawford. While still at a relatively early stage, Mann West is emerging as another excellent large-scale, shallow target. We remain on track to publish a total of seven additional resources by mid-next year," said Canada Nickel CEO and director Mark Selby.

Canada Nickel's flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project contains 81.3 million tonnes of indicated resources at 0.25% nickel and 357.5 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.25% nickel, making it the world’s second-largest nickel resource.

Canada Nickel has initiated NetZero Metals to advance zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt and iron. Their upcoming nickel processing plant, poised to be North America’s largest with over 176.4 million lb. of annual capacity, is set to commence operations by early 2027. This facility will incorporate eco-friendly technologies, including the IPT carbonation process, which injects carbon dioxide into tailings during milling to capture and store it efficiently.

For more details, visit www.CanadaNickel.com.