Canadian government funds MiHR efforts for women in mining

Women are under-represented in non-traditional professions, and nowhere is this truer than in the mining industry. Representation of women in the Canadian mining sector is three times lower than the average across all industries, reports the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR). Women in mining represent only 16% of the industry’s workforce.

Now the Canadian government is supporting MiHR’s efforts with a $770,000 grant over 2.5 years.

The announcement was made on July 16 by the Hon. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. "When we empower women in non-traditional fields, we are creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce in Canada, and unlocking diverse talents that will drive innovation and economic growth,” she said. “The government of Canada is proud to support MiHR's efforts to drive positive change and works towards a fairer and more sustainable industry."

Since 2015, the Canadian government has invested over $30 million in projects supporting women’s participation in non-traditional industries. The effort is aimed at removing the barriers they face, including gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment, which can make it more difficult for many to fulfill their potential and drive economic growth.

"MiHR appreciates the support from Women and Gender Equality Canada in our efforts to help build a safe, skilled and diverse Canadian mining workforce.” Said MiHR executive director Ryan Montpellier. “Mining faces a tight labour market at a time when critical minerals and metals are increasingly needed to transition Canada to a clean economy. Our Changing Culture project will develop and implement gender inclusion tools and training to enable the systemic change necessary to increase the sector's supply of skilled talent through women's increased participation."

Learn more about MiHR’s initiatives at www.MiHR.ca.