Canadian miners welcome Liberal election victory

By Henry Lazenby September 21, 2021 At 2:22 pm
Credit: Canadian Government

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) has welcomed the Liberal Party of Canada's federal election victory, giving prime minister-designate Justin Trudeau another term in office.

The Liberal platform included measures to position Canada's mining industry to maximize emerging opportunities in critical minerals and battery electric vehicles and markets.

The proposed doubling of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit for materials on the Canadian list of critical minerals and commitments to reinforce the Mines to Mobility strategy to build "an end-to-end, sustainable battery supply chain, creating opportunities for Canadian workers from mineral extraction through to processing and manufacturing," are generally seen as positive for the mining sector.

MAC was also encouraged by Liberal commitments to infrastructure investments, particularly in Canada's North.

MAC data shows mining is one of Canada's most economically significant sectors and contributes C$107 billion to the country's total nominal gross domestic product and accounts for 19% of the value of Canadian goods exported. Canadian mining is also a significant employer, accounting for one in every 26 jobs across the country.

