Canadian team awarded $4.9M from government to boost clean fuel research

By Salima Virani August 28, 2024 At 1:13 pm
Canadian team advancing research to support domestic clean fuels production capacity and energy innovation. (Image courtesy of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories)

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), along with Expander EnergyFuelCell EnergyNuclear Promise X, and St Marys Cement, have secured $4.9 million from Natural Resources Canada’s clean fuels fund and energy innovation program. This funding will support two projects aimed at producing low-carbon synthetic diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, which could play a key role in Canada’s efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

The first project will explore the economic viability of creating synthetic diesel from biomass using high-temperature steam electrolysis (HTSE). This innovative approach, called “e-Syn,” involves converting water and biomass into bio-synthetic fuels, which are expected to have a very low carbon footprint. The project plans to identify a suitable location to build a facility capable of producing 30 million litres of this fuel annually, with the long-term goal of expanding production both nationally and globally.

The second project focuses on converting carbon dioxide from industrial emissions into synthesis gas, a key ingredient in producing synthetic fuels. A 5-kW electric electrolyser will be tested at St Marys Cement to capture carbon dioxide from the plant’s emissions. If successful, this technology could pave the way for large-scale facilities that convert carbon dioxide into clean fuels like synthetic diesel and jet fuel.

CNL VP of science and technology Stephen Bushby emphasized the potential of these technologies: “There is no shortage of carbon sources that we can leverage to produce this fuel, whether it is through direct air capture or biomass – such as wood waste, municipal waste or even agricultural waste. The infrastructure already exists to deploy them, and they require no change to engine technology.”

These projects began in December 2023 and are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The team believes that advancing these technologies is crucial for Canada’s transition to cleaner energy and the global competitiveness of its clean fuels.

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson summed up the significance of these initiatives: “Canada is making significant efforts to lower carbon emissions and support the decarbonization of its industries. Through advancing research and investing in clean fuel production, the work being led by the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and its partners is helping to build momentum towards Canada’s clean energy future.”

