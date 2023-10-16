CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya’thi Néné Lands and Resources

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF has signed an exploration agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources (YNLR), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the northern hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage, to strengthen their relationship in northern Saskatchewan.

CanAlaska holds about 350,000 ha with uranium exploration targets in the Athabasca Basin on the traditional lands of YNLR First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 territories. The agreement solidifies the company’s commitment to building a sustainable future for itself and the Indigenous community.

Furthermore, YNLR will work collaboratively with the resource company. This agreement is founded on YNLR's critical pillars of environmental stewardship, employment and training opportunities, social well-being, and cultural awareness and preservation. The agreement also includes provisions related to harvester compensation, contributions to YNLR's established community trust, and northern businesses' contracting opportunities.

"Signing this agreement with CanAlaska means that our land and traditions can be protected and that our communities' aspirations in terms of economic development can become reality. It also means that our Treaty Rights are respected,” said Mary Denechezhe, elder and YNLR board chair. “We welcome CanAlaska's desire to engage with us in a respectful and mutually beneficial manner. We look forward to their contributions to our community trust and the contracting and employment opportunities they will bring for our northern people."

The YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents. Learn more at www.YathiNene.ca.

CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco at West McArthur and Denison at Moon Lake South in the eastern region of the basin. For further information visit www.CanAlaska.com.