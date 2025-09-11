Carney launches fast-track reviews for major mines and energy projects

McIlvenna Bay and Red Chris among first five projects to move under Ottawa’s new framework

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named several mining operations among the first five major projects to undergo fast-track approval under Canada’s new Major Projects Office (MPO). Key among them is the Foran Mining's McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine in east-central Saskatchewan, operating in one of Canada’s richest mineral belts, which will supply critical minerals for clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and modern infrastructure. Also included is the expansion of the Red Chris copper mine in northwestern British Columbia, which will increase annual copper production by over 15% and extend the mine’s lifespan by more than a decade, while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 70% when the expanded operations are in full swing. Both projects include collaboration with Indigenous Nations — the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and the Tahltan Nation in B.C. — underscoring the government’s emphasis on Indigenous partnership in mining operations.

The Red Chris copper mine in B.C. is now part of the Newmont portfolio. Credit: Newmont Mining

These mining projects are part of a broader strategy to both build economic resilience and support Canada’s transition to clean energy. In particular, the government intends for the MPO to close regulatory and permitting gaps and ensure that financing plans are credible, so proponents can make investment decisions with greater certainty and speed. A priority for the MPO will be to help more critical minerals projects get to final investment decisions within a two-year window. This will ensure that Canada's critical minerals industry can grow and help the energy transition. The inclusion of McIlvenna Bay and Red Chris reflects an effort to position Canada as a powerhouse in the extraction and upgrading of critical minerals — like copper and zinc — that are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and low-carbon manufacturing. By fast-tracking these projects, Ottawa aims to generate jobs, stimulate local economies, and meet growing global demand, while aligning with climate targets and Indigenous rights.

The other projects referred to the MPO are LNG Canada Phase 2 in Kitimat, B.C., which would double LNG Canada’s output; the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Bowmanville, Ont. — Canada’s first G7 small modular reactor; and the Contrecœur Terminal Container Project near Montréal, which would expand the Port of Montréal’s capacity by about 60%. Together with the two mining ventures, these initiatives reflect the federal government’s priority of expediting critical energy and resource projects that underpin Canada’s transition to a net-zero economy.

The camp at Foran Mining’s McIlvenna Bay polymetallic project in Saskatchewan. Credit: Foran Mining

Carney said the government’s strategy is to accelerate nation-building projects while maintaining standards and partnerships: “At this moment of transformative change, Canada’s new government is focused on delivering major projects to connect our communities, empower Canadian workers, and build Canada’s strength. With the first in a series of new projects, we will build big, build now, and build Canada strong,” he said.

