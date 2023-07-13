Cartier Resources intersects up to 9.6 g/t Au on West Chimo project

Cartier Resources (TSXV: ECR) says recent drill results from its West Nordegold and West Chimo mine sectors show new gold intersections.

In the West Nordegold sector, drilling intersected new values of 3.2 g/t gold over 15 metres including 6.0 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, as well as 2.3 g/t gold over 7.0 metres including 6.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. These new results increase the depth extension of the 5NE2 gold zone by 175 metres.

In the West Chimo mine sector, new values of 2.8 g/t gold over 4.0 metres including 9.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metre were discovered at 800 metres depth. These values increase the depth extension of the 6N1W gold zone by 350 metres, with its summit portion only 20 metres from existing underground infrastructures.

The drilling in the West Nordegold sector aims to increase resources in a future estimate, while drilling in West Chimo aims to discover new gold zones in a little-explored sector, located proximal to underground infrastructures. The Chimo mine property, 100% owned by Cartier, is located 45 km east of Quebec's Val-d'Or mining camp.

Drilling was suspended on June 2 due to forest fires in Quebec, and numerous assay results are still pending from the laboratory.

For more information, visit www.RessourcesCartier.com.