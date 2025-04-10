Caterpillar celebrates 100th year at bauma in Munich

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is focusing on "The Next 100 Years" of innovation and sustainability at bauma Munich 2025, the world's leading trade show for construction equipment. Bauma Munich runs from April 7-13, 2025. Caterpillar is a leading global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

The company's exhibit showcases the latest equipment, technologies, power solutions and services to help customers face jobsite challenges head on.

Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino commented: "Caterpillar is celebrating a century marked by groundbreaking innovation, engineering excellence and industry expertise. While we look back and appreciate our history, we stand ready for all that is in store for 'The Next 100 Years'. Alongside the Cat dealer network, we are energized by what the future holds and remain committed to helping solve customer challenges as we work together to build a better, more sustainable world."

Caterpillar's bauma exhibit includes: The Performance Center showcases the possibilities when power, machinery, services, technology and autonomy work together. The display features various solutions to support customer jobsite success including helping increase performance, streamline efficiencies and achieve their sustainability goals. Visitors will be able to simulate how upgrading their fleet with Caterpillar's latest machine technologies can significantly reduce fuel consumption and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Technology, Connectivity and Safety: Caterpillar is showcasing a series of live demonstrations of the latest VisionLink features that help customers with equipment, productivity and safety management across fleets of all sizes. The full capabilities of Cat Command will also be on display in the most complete offering of remote-control, semi-autonomous and autonomous capabilities in the construction and quarry industries.

Services and Support Solutions: Caterpillar offers integrated aftermarket solutions that help boost uptime, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs. This includes Customer Value Agreements (CVAs), digital tools and expert support.

Powering your Jobsite: Caterpillar offers a comprehensive electrification ecosystem with tailored solutions to help customers reduce GHG emissions and enhance productivity. This approach includes renewable power sources, energy storage systems, advanced charging solutions and electric machines.

Latest Equipment: The exhibit features 48 machines, including 17 new introductions or upgrades. These include enhancements to the battery electric line-up, Next Generation line-up expansions and additions to the demolition, waste handling and recycling portfolios.

A range of Caterpillar industrial engines that are compatible with renewable fuels such as 100% hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO) will also be on display, including the new C13D and a new high power C3.6 delivering 106 kW (142 hp). The stand features the first showing of a series hybrid power expansion powertrain, part of a growing electrification ecosystem of solutions from Caterpillar, a hydrogen engine testing exhibit highlighting the ongoing fuels development work and a remanufactured C7. For more information on the Caterpillar bauma experience, visit www.Cat.com/Bauma. More information on Caterpillar is posted at www.Caterpillar.com.