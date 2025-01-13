Caterpillar recently marked its 100th anniversary with celebrations throughout the United States. The renowned manufacturing company officially turns 100 on April 15 this year. However, Caterpillar has embarked on a world tour to visit Caterpillar facilities around the world this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary. The manufacturer will also provide an interactive and immersive experience for employees and visitors. The company is choosing to mark this celebration as an occasion to celebrate a century of innovation and transformation within the industry.

The Holt Manufacturing Company and the C.L. Best Tractor Co. merged to form what was then known as the Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1925. The company began with its first track-type tractor that pulled combine harvesters in Northern California. Now, Caterpillar is known for its work in autonomous construction and mining equipment and engines. y, Caterpillar products and services.

In opening the celebrations Caterpillar chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby, said. “Our success over the last 100 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the continued trust of our customers and the support of our dealers and business partners,” said “I am proud to lead such a strong team, and I’m confident Caterpillar will continue to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world over the next 100 years.”

Recent celebrations took place in Sanford, North Carolina and Peoria, Illinois. At the company’s global headquarters in Irving, Texas, the families of company founders C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt gathered with company leaders and employees to celebrate the first 100 years of innovation as Caterpillar begins its journey into the next century.

Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. The company posted sales and revenues at $67.1 billion in 2023. Caterpillar does business on every continent.

To learn more about Caterpillar and/or its 100th anniversary, go to www.Caterpillar.com/100.