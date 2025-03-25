Nationwide Boiler highlights CataStak SCR system for mining industry

California-based Nationwide Boiler – a leading provider of boiler technology – is highlighting its advanced CataStak SCR system. This proven selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology has changed the mining industry by reducing nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 99%, offering a near-zero NOx performance while supporting decarbonization efforts.

Nationwide Boiler designed the CataStak SCR system for versatility as it is capable of both vertical and horizontal installation. Its adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of equipment applications, including boilers, gas turbines, and fired heaters. The system's single-reactor housing accommodates NOx reducing catalyst and/or carbon monoxide (CO) oxidizing catalyst, providing a comprehensive solution for emission control.

At the heart of the CataStak SCR system is its advanced catalyst technology. Nationwide Boiler offers multiple catalyst options, including honeycomb, plate type, or pelletized, tailored to specific applications and equipment types. This unique catalyst design ensures high NOx or CO removal activity, low pressure drop, low sulfur dioxide (SO2) oxidation rate, and exceptional durability.

The catalyst's innovative features deliver significant benefits to mining facilities. It achieves high NOx or CO removal levels with minimal ammonia slip, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining environmental compliance.

The company's technology also incorporates an advanced NOx reduction control system for precise ammonia flow control.

Nationwide Boiler's commitment to flexibility is evident in the CataStak SCR system’s reagent delivery system. The system can utilize pure anhydrous ammonia, aqueous ammonia, or urea, adapting to various operational preferences and regulatory requirements. Nationwide Boiler’s urea-based CataStak SCR system provides the advanced performance of SCR technology without the use of ammonia.

As the mining industry shifts toward the use of hydrogen as a fuel, the CataStak SCR system also plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by controlling the increased NOx levels associated with the use of hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels. While hydrogen combustion eliminates CO emissions—the primary contributor to greenhouse gases—it does produce more NOx when compared to firing on natural gas. The CataStak combats this increase in NOx, reducing output to acceptable levels.

