CEMTEC, Eirich partner on industrial grinding solutions

CEMTEC's managing director Thomas Plochberger and Eirich's general manager Steve Barnett. Credit: CEMTEC

CEMTEC, a cement-technology company, announced on Wednesday its new collaboration with Eirich to deliver comprehensive grinding solutions for the mining industry.

Eirich currently provides engineering and technical support for mineral processors with its TowerMill technology, a stirred mill system. Meanwhile CEMTEC, brings its expertise in tumbling mill performance. By combining the two main grinding technologies, the companies say they will be better positioned to develop optimal configurations for different grinding applications.

Existing customers will be able to access the capabilities of both companies without changing contracts. The partnership is designed to provide a “holistic, end-to-end approach to grinding circuit design,” according to a joint news release.

The companies say their teams will work together to develop efficient and technically optimized grinding solutions covering the complete circuit, from primary through to fine and ultrafine grinding.

For more information, visit: https://www.eirich.com/en/industries-1