Century Lithium advances pilot plant, boosts grade to 14 g/L

Century Lithium (TSXV: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF) says further improvements at its extraction pilot plant have resulted in almost doubling the grade of the output – to over 14 g/L, up from 7.5 g/L reported in August. The company is developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley lithium project in west-central Nevada.

Work with Koch Technology on direct lithium extraction (DLE) is ongoing, and the contractor is on tract to complete a commercial design for the plant next month. The increase in concentration when the company added osmotically assisted reverse osmosis (OARO) to the pilot plant which already had Koch’s Li-Pro recovery equipment.

Century's collaboration with Koch continued to produce exceptional results within the DLE area. With nearly 3,000 operating cycles of the equipment completed since its installation in April 2023, results have exceeded target levels for both lithium extraction and rejection of impurities from leach solutions.

The company continues to improve the flowsheet for the project by testing equipment, reagents, and alternate configurations.

