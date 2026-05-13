CIM Connect Video: Botswana woos miners beyond diamonds

Botswana is pitching Canadian miners on its stock exchange as a way to fund copper and battery metals projects while the country tries to diversify beyond diamonds, Botswana Stock Exchange chairperson Neo Mooki said.

The investment case hinges on money and mobility, since the country has no restrictions on currency inflows or outflows. The Botswana exchange’s total market capitalization reached US$72.2 billion early this month.

“Africa is not capital poor. There is a lot of capital in Africa,” Mooki told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, on the margins of last week’s CIM Connect event in Vancouver. “The market wants to help finance the next round of mine building.”

The Botswana economy still leans heavily on diamonds, which account for around 80% of exports and one quarter of gross domestic product, according to Mooki. But Jan. 2025 Statistics Botswana data show copper already made up 32.2% of exports versus 49.3% for diamonds, a shift that helps explain why the country is courting more international mine builders and mine investors.

Watch the full interview below: