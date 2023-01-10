Clean Air Metals names BBA as engineer for PFS at Thunder Bay

Clean Air Metals (TSXV:AIR; OTCQB:CLRMF; FRA:CKU) is pleased to announce that Sudbury and Montreal-based BBA E&C has been selected as the prime engineering consultant to lead the execution of the remaining pre-feasibility study (PFS) work packages on the Thunder Bay North critical minerals project.

The package will include the overall underground mine design, optimized life-of-mine planning, dilution estimation, mining selectivity and cut-off policy optimization, mining value chain optimization, estimation of proven and probable mineral reserves, and reporting according to NI 43-101 requirements.

In keeping with Clean Air Metals' objective in seeking net-zero carbon neutrality at Thunder Bay North, BBA will conduct trade-off studies around conventional mine fleet, trolley-electric and battery-electric vehicles (BEV) as well as site infrastructure design, tailings management solutions, and provide overall cost estimation.

It is expected that the metallurgical test program will be completed in Q1 2023 with the mill flowsheet and plant design phase commencing immediately and continuing into Q2 2023. Completion of the entire PFS is expected in Q3 2023.

“The company has a long-term commitment to development of an environmentally sustainable mining operation at Thunder Bay North. It is well financed for the next chapter of that journey having recently closed the first tranche of a $15 million mining royalty investment into the Thunder Bay North platinum-palladium-copper-nickel project by Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp," said Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals.

The Thunder Bay North project is located 60 km southeast of the Lac Des Iles project previously owned by North American Palladium, which was acquired for $1 billion by Impala Platinum Holdings. Total mined metal production over a 10-year mine life based on the present resource base at Thunder Bay North is expected to be 629,000 oz. platinum, 618,000 oz. palladium, 111 million lb. copper, 57 million lb. nickel, 38,000 oz. gold, 850,000 oz. silver, or 2.8 million oz. platinum-equivalent.

To learn more, visit www.CleanAirMetals.ca.