Codelco adopts MineHub digital supply chain solution for refined copper

MineHub Technologies, a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its cutting-edge platform with state-owned Chilean copper producer Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world. MineHub was awarded a three-year contract with Codelco in August, and the company has gone live with Codelco ushering in what MineHub calls a new era of efficiency and transparency in the mining industry.

MineHub's contract with Codelco is aimed at digitizing its global refined copper business, representing a significant validation of MineHub's technology platform. Through MineHub's advanced technology, Codelco will now be able to offer its customers heightened visibility, traceability, and operational efficiencies, elevating the overall customer experience.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub commented, "We are thrilled to mark this milestone with the launch of our platform at Codelco. Codelco's three-year commitment to MineHub is a huge testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust placed in us by Codelco."

Codelco's initial group of customers has now been onboarded onto the MineHub platform, with the remaining expected to be onboarded shortly. Codelco's initial group of customers, which includes its largest and most critical stakeholders, will be the first to experience the transformative capabilities of the platform.

Through this innovative solution, customers will have unprecedented access to a range of features designed to streamline operations and enhance collaboration, including the following capabilities:

View their purchases with Codelco, along with all pertinent contractual documents;

Monitor the status of their Codelco orders, providing real-time updates on quantities in transit, delivered, and remaining on order;

Digitally manage monthly quota volumes, ensuring seamless compliance with production targets;

Access and track all Codelco shipments, complete with real-time Estimated Time of Arrivals (ETAs) for precise logistics planning; and

Efficiently handle and manage shipping documents related to Codelco shipments.

MineHub noted that at current London Metal Exchange copper prices, the total value of the copper integrated into the platform surpasses an impressive $4.8 billion (US$3.5 billion). This milestone demonstrates the immense scale and economic impact of the platform, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the way the industry conducts business.

