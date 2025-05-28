Codelco and ennomotive launch global challenge to eliminate dust emissions in mineral transport

Codelco – the world’s largest copper producer and a leading Chilean company – collaborates with ennomotive to launch a global challenge aiming to eliminate mineral dust emissions during transportation.

In January-September 2024, Codelco produced 918,000 tons of copper, which is about 22% of world copper production. The company strives to lead the mining industry innovation by adopting an open model for developing new technologies. Ennomotive connects companies with engineers and startups worldwide to solve technology and engineering challenges. Since 2015 ennomotive has organized +100 global challenges related to mechanical engineering, electrical, energy and water, 3D printing, IoT, satellite, AI, new materials, etc.

Codelco’s release states, “Handling and transporting minerals often lead to the release of fine dust particles, posing operational and environmental challenges. However, what if this dust could be controlled - and even reused?”

The challenge seeks sustainable and cost-effective solutions to agglomerate mineral dust, aiming for emissions-free transport while enabling circularity by reincorporating dust into the production cycle. While conveyor belts have fixed dust mitigation with commercial solutions, transporting and reincorporating the dust into the process still need solutions.

Startups, research centers, and companies worldwide are invited to propose scalable, effective processes or technologies for mineral dust agglomeration that are compatible with mineral processing operations.

The winner will receive funding to pilot the solution in collaboration with Codelco, paving the way for scale implementation. Interested parties can register at www.ennomotive.com, accept the challenge, and submit proposals before June 30th, 2025.

More information about the challenge is posted at: https://www.ennomotive.com/challenge/dust-agglomeration-for-emissions-free-transport.

More information about Codelco is posted at www.Codelco.com/en. More information about ennomotive is available at www.Ennomotive.com.