CoMinVi locks in major Sandvik fleet deal

The Toro TH430. Credit: Sandvik

CoMinVi, a Latin America-based underground mining contractor, has placed a new order with Sandvik for a 46-unit fleet of underground trucks, loaders and bolters for contracts across Mexico.

According to Sandvik, the order was booked in Q2 of 2026. The delivery includes twelve Toro TH430 trucks, eleven Sandvik DS311 rock bolters, ten Toro LH410 loaders, seven Toro TH545i trucks, four Toro LH514 loaders and two Toro TH320 trucks. Deliveries are ongoing and expected to continue through 2028.

“As strategic partners, we have long worked together to implement solutions that support our long-term objectives. This new investment represents another important step in CoMinVi’s growth, enabling us to successfully execute mining projects for our customers while enhancing our responsiveness and competitiveness in the market,” said Rafael Villagómez Contreras, the CEO of CoMinVi.

Sandvik and CoMinVi have been strategic partners for over 20 years. Since 2025, CoMinVi has invested in a total of 73 Sandvik machines.

“We continue to partner with Sandvik because of the strong relationship we have built over many years, grounded in consistent performance and a shared commitment to our long-term success,” said a member of CoMinVi’s leadership team.