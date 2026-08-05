Steinert expands into Mexico with new metals deal

Vinícius Souto (left) and Robert Broughton, managing directors of Steinert USA. Credit Steinert

STEINERT, a sorting and separation technology company, is entering the Mexican market to provide direct support to customers in the region.

The Germany-based company has been selected to design and supply separation equipment to DIMECA’s new ferrous metal recovery line in central Mexico. According to Steinert, the plant will use its technology to process up to 20 tonnes of material per hour. Although the project represents an important milestone, Steinert says it is just the beginning of the company's plans in the region.

“The Mexican market is dynamic and full of incredible potential. This strategic expansion is a vital step forward in achieving our core mission: solving complex sorting challenges to create a world of infinite resources,” said Peter Funke, the CEO of Steinert.

The company said that Vinícius Souto and Robert Broughton, both managing directors at Steinert USA, will support the expansion.

The news follows recent Steinert expansions in Germany, focused on increasing production capacity at two sorting plants. The company also has facilities in the U.S., Australia and Brazil.