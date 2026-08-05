Sandvik to supply automated fleet for Viscaria mine revival

A DL432i longhole drill. Credit: Sandvik

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria (LSE: 0G3L), a Swedish mining company, has placed an order with Sandvik (STO: SAND) for an eight-unit fleet of drills and loaders to support the reopening of its Viscaria copper mine in Kiruna, Sweden.

The order was placed in Q3 of 2026. Sandvik says the delivery includes four DL432i longhole drills and four Toro LH621i loaders. All the machines will use Sandvik’s AutoMine multi-lite platform. The deal also includes rock tools and a parts-and-services package, with Sandvik set to establish a dedicated service station at the mine. Deliveries are expected to begin in Jan. 2027 and continue through Aug. 2028. Financial details were not released.

“The agreement gives us access to modern equipment, digital solutions and a dedicated service organization that will support the development of the Viscaria mine before the start of production,” said Jörgen Olsson, the CEO of Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria.

Located in northern Sweden, the Viscaria mine operated from 1982 to 1997, before it was shut down due to a decline in global copper prices. Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria acquired the mine in 2019. According to the company’s projections, the mine has an estimated output capacity of 26,000 tonnes of copper per year — a rate that would make it Sweden’s second-largest copper producer.

"Viscaria represents exactly the kind of forward-looking project where early collaboration creates long-term value,” said Patrick Murphy, the president of mining at Sandvik. “We look forward to delivering our leading equipment, rock tools and automation solutions, backed by lifecycle services, to help Viscaria unlock the untapped potential of this historic mine.”