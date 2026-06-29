Metso secures €20M crusher order for La Caridad

Metso's Nordberg MP800 cone crushers. Credit: Metso

Metso has received a crushing order from Grupo Mexico for its La Caridad copper concentrator plant in Sonora, Mexico. The company said this deal represents the next phase in the plant’s expansion.

According to Metso, the order was booked in the Minerals segment’s Q2 of 2026. The shipment is worth more than EUR 20 million. The company said this package will support the Nordberg MP800 cone crushers sold to Grupo in 2025.

Giuseppe Campanelli, the president of North and Central America at Metso said, “This follow-up order builds on the successful collaboration established last year. By integrating this new package with the previous, currently in execution, MP800 crushers, we are enabling a substantial step-change in capacity and performance at La Caridad.”

In mining, crushers are used to reduce rocks into smaller, uniform pieces for easier transportation. Metso’s Nordberg cone crushers are a solution for high-capacity crushing. It said they offer up to 15% more capacity compared to similar models.

La Caridad is a large open-pit copper mine in northwestern Mexico, considered one of the most significant complexes in the nation.