Consulting engineering firm BBA rebrands as resource sector shifts toward sustainability

The Canadian consulting engineering firm, BBA, launched its new brand image, designed by lg2. The contemporary concept inspired by nature and agility in all their forms, reflecting the firm’s determination to continue evolving.

BBA has been providing a wide range of consulting engineering services for over 40 years. Recognized for its innovative, sustainable and reliable solutions, the firm stands out for its expertise in the fields of energy, mining and metals, biofuels, and oil and gas. BBA has 1,000 multi-disciplinary professionals in 15 offices across Canada to provide local support and offer clients increased onsite presence. The firm primarily provides consulting services to the energy and natural resources industry, which is currently undergoing a profound shift – with sustainability and digital transformation now a core concern.

This rebranding is timely as BBA continues to grow across Canada and appoints a new president and CEO, Jerome Pelletier, P.Eng., MBA.

