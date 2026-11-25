Finnis lithium mine in Australia. Credit: Core Lithium

Core Lithium (ASX: CXO) has exported its first cargo of spodumene concentrate from its Finniss mine in Australia’s Northern Territory since restarting operations in May.

The shipment of about 10,000 wet metric tonnes grading 5.1% lithium oxide (Li₂O) departed Darwin Port on Nov. 25, 2026, for a major international lithium chemicals producer.

“Our focus now is on improving plant performance, delivering the next shipments and keeping tight control of costs and capital,” Core Lithium’s managing director, Paul Brown, said in a statement.

The sale comes as a result of Core Lithium’s five-year marketing agreement with Glencore (LON: GLEN), who markets and sells the spodumene concentrate produced by Core Lithium.

The lithium producer will receive provisional payment for the cargo value by mid-December 2026, and the final settlement will be determined depending on the final price, weight and assay of the shipment.

The concentrate shipment follows the commissioning of the Dense Media Separation (DMS) plant, which had its first production in September 2026, six months after Finniss restarted.

The company said it expects to continue production through the early fourth quarter of 2027, estimating a delivery of about 134 kilotonnes of SC5-equivalent spodumene concentrate in total.

Shares in Core Lithium were down 2.1% to A$0.23 apiece by market close on Wednesday in Sydney, valuing the company at A$744.4 million ($489.8 million).