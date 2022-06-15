CoreLift showcases new core logging equipment

CoreLift, a Northern Ontario-based manufacturer of novel core logging equipment, is showcasing the new CoreLift mechanized logging table at the 2022 PDAC convention in Toronto.

This flagship product comes with a fully adjustable core logging table that could significantly reduce health and safety risks while increasing productivity in mineral exploration and mining operations. It comes with a roller table top for easily handling of core boxes. The logging table lays flat for loading and sorting, then can be raised to a preferred height and angle for active core logging.

Similar to a standing desk, the CoreLift table provides ideal ergonomics to core logging geologists and technicians across the mining industry.

Credit: CoreLift

Product specifications include:

Roller table top with wear resistant rollers

Hinged end stops

Loaded weight 2,500lbs, test loaded to 125% capacity

Front bar with mini-rollers

Height range 10’’, angle range 0º - 40º

Initial design 16’ which can be put in series

Holds 15 standard Canadian core boxes (length 63’’) in 3 columns of 5 boxes

Alternative sizing is under development

Four button control panel

Accordion skirt

LED strip lighting in aluminum casing

All electrical components are UL and CSA certified, waterproof / weather resistant

Robust high quality actuators

Anchoring plates

To learn more about CoreLift and its novel product, visit www.corelift.ca.