CoreLift showcases new core logging equipment

CoreLift, a Northern Ontario-based manufacturer of novel core logging equipment, is showcasing the new CoreLift mechanized logging table at the 2022 PDAC convention in Toronto.
This flagship product comes with a fully adjustable core logging table that could significantly reduce health and safety risks while increasing productivity in mineral exploration and mining operations. It comes with a roller table top for easily handling of core boxes. The logging table lays flat for loading and sorting, then can be raised to a preferred height and angle for active core logging.
Similar to a standing desk, the CoreLift table provides ideal ergonomics to core logging geologists and technicians across the mining industry.
Product specifications include:
To learn more about CoreLift and its novel product, visit www.corelift.ca.
