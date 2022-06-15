CoreLift showcases new core logging equipment

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 15, 2022 At 10:57 am
The CoreLift mechanized logging table roller. Credit: CoreLift

CoreLift, a Northern Ontario-based manufacturer of novel core logging equipment, is showcasing the new CoreLift mechanized logging table at the 2022 PDAC convention in Toronto.

This flagship product comes with a fully adjustable core logging table that could significantly reduce health and safety risks while increasing productivity in mineral exploration and mining operations. It comes with a roller table top for easily handling of core boxes. The logging table lays flat for loading and sorting, then can be raised to a preferred height and angle for active core logging.

Similar to a standing desk, the CoreLift table provides ideal ergonomics to core logging geologists and technicians across the mining industry.

Credit: CoreLift

Product specifications include:

  • Roller table top with wear resistant rollers
  • Hinged end stops
  • Loaded weight 2,500lbs, test loaded to 125% capacity
  • Front bar with mini-rollers
  • Height range 10’’, angle range 0º - 40º
  • Initial design 16’ which can be put in series
  • Holds 15 standard Canadian core boxes (length 63’’) in 3 columns of 5 boxes
  • Alternative sizing is under development
  • Four button control panel
  • Accordion skirt
  • LED strip lighting in aluminum casing
  • All electrical components are UL and CSA certified, waterproof / weather resistant
  • Robust high quality actuators
  • Anchoring plates

To learn more about CoreLift and its novel product, visit www.corelift.ca.

