Corporate Traveller and Float transform business travel expenses in Canada

Corporate Traveller and Float Financial have partnered to simplify business travel expenses for Canadian companies. They enable businesses to book travel, capture spend, and control costs—all in one platform and in real time.

On September 24, 2025, in Toronto, it was announced that this partnership streamlines a major challenge for growing businesses: managing travel payments and expenses. By automating the entire process—from booking to reconciliation to reporting—this integration offers finance teams immediate visibility and control over travel-related spending. A recent YouGov survey commissioned by Corporate Traveller reveals that 40 percent of Canadian SMEs are spending more on business travel this year, highlighting the urgent need for smarter expense management solutions that save time, support compliance, and reduce costs.

When employees book flights, hotels, or car rentals through Corporate Traveller and pay with a Float card, the system automatically links booking and payment details. Expenses are then coded and sent directly into the company’s finance system, eliminating the need for receipts or manual reconciliation. This results in fewer expense reports for travelers, cleaner reports for travel managers, and faster month-end closes for finance teams.

Chris Lynes, managing director at Flight Centre Travel Group, the parent company of Corporate Traveller, said: "Business travel demand is growing and so is the pressure on finance teams to track spend accurately and efficiently. Now, with the integration of Float, we're delivering a uniquely Canadian, modern solution that combines seamless booking with automated payment and expense management.”

Andrew Dale, COO of Float, added: “As someone often on the road for work, I know how much time gets wasted managing travel expenses. This partnership gives that time back to both Canadian employees and businesses by automating everything from booking to reconciliation. It’s part of our broader vision to fully automate transactions across our platform and save companies thousands of hours.”

The partnership offers several key benefits. All travel booked through Corporate Traveller and paid with Float cards is automatically tracked and reconciled in one centralized location. Finance teams save hours as expenses flow directly into their systems. Real-time reporting integrates smoothly with accounting software like QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite. Additionally, the technology is fully Canadian—available in both English and French, and aligned with Canadian systems and regulations.

For more information, visit www.CorpTraveller.com.